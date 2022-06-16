CNG price hiked up to Rs10 per kg

PESHAWAR: The owners of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations have hiked the per kilogram price up to Rs10 and the new price of Rs180 per kilogram of CNG was fixed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Thursday.

All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) chairman Ghayas Paracha said that the filling stations hiked the price due to the use of generators. He said that CNG is still cheap as compared to petrol and low-cost fuel could be provided by the CNG industry up to 43% lesser than petrol and 55% lower than diesel.

Paracha asked the government to facilitate the CNG sector for importing and transporting gas in order to provide relief to the masses.

The gas supply to the CNG sector could reduce state expenditures by up to $2.1 billion and the fares of the public transport could be reduced by up to 50%.

On June 10, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had issued a notification to decrease the price of imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the month of June.

According to the notification, the price of LNG had been decreased by $1.06/MMBTU on the Sui northern system, making the price of the commodity $20.76/MMBTU.

The notification had also stated that the price of LNG has decreased by $1.17/ MMBTU on the Sui southern system, making its price $22.60/MMBTU.

