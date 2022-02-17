CNG stations across Sindh closed again

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) announced on Thursday closure of all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh, three days after they reopened on Feb 14 after a gap of two and a half months.

A spokesperson for the gas utility said that all the CNG stations will stay closed for 72 hours from 8am on February 18, Friday till 8am on Feb 21, Monday.

“Keeping in view the winter gas load management and short supply of gas in SSGCL system, the availability of gas has decreased, resulting in depletion of line pack / low pressure in the system,” a notification issued by the SSGC read.

“In compliance with SECTORAL PRIORITY ORDER in force for gas load management, all CNG Stations in Sindh including those being operated on RLNG, well remain closed.”

CNG dealers resumed their business on Feb 14, Monday after a gap of two and a half months.

Gas supply was suspended to the CNG sector from December 1, 2021, till February 15, 2022, in accordance with the gas load management plan.

