CNG stations across Sindh to close for three days

KARACHI: All Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh will remain closed for three days, the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) announced on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the gas utility said in a statement that all the CNG stations will stay closed for 72 hours from 8am on April 15, Friday till 8am on April 18, Monday.

He said gas supply to all general industry and captive power plants will remain suspended for 24 hours starting 8am on Sunday.

The spokesperson said CNG stations are being closed as per the gas load management plan to meet gas shortfall.

“Keeping in view the short supply of gas in SSGCL system, the availability of gas has decreased resulting in depletion of line pack / low pressure in the system,” the statement read.

“In compliance with sectoral priority order in force for gas load management, all CNG Stations in Sindh (including those being operating on RLNG), will remain closed.”

