CNG stations across Sindh to face 10-day closure from Saturday

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced the suspension of supply to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh for 10 days following the gas shortage, ARY News reported on Friday.

The SSGC spokesperson said in a statement that the availability of gas has decreased due to the short supply of gas, resulting in low pressure in the system.

The supply to CNG stations will be suspended from Saturday, October 16 at 8:00 am to Monday, October 25, 8:00 pm.

According to the announcement, all CNG stations including RLNG users in Sindh will remain closed for 228 hours due to the suspension of gas supply by the SSGC.

The spokesperson said that the gas supply will be restored to the CNG stations after the improvement in gas pressure.

It is important to mention here that all the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh had earlier been shut down on October 8 for 72 hours due to a shortage of gas.

