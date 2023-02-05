CNG stations remain opened in Karachi despite SSGC’s closure order

KARACHI: The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations continued selling gas despite the closure order of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to meet the demand of domestic consumers, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Several areas of Karachi are still facing hours-long gas shedding due to the failure of the SSGC to meet the demand of domestic consumers. On the other hand, CNG filling stations have continued selling gas despite the three-day closure order issued by the SSGC.

A CNG station near Guru Mandir Chowrangi was refuelling vehicles despite the SSGC’s closure notification but no action was taken by the SSGC authorities.

Earlier in the month, SSGC had announced three-day closure of compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across Sindh effective from Feb 3.

The company added that the re-liquefied natural gas (RLNG) stations would also not be able to provide gas to commercial consumers.

The decision has been taken in order to ensure the availability of gas supply to domestic consumers.

