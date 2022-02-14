CNG stations reopen in Sindh, Balochistan after nearly 3 months

KARACHI: The compressed natural gas (CNG) stations have reopened across Sindh and Balochistan after a gap of nearly three months, ARY News reported on Monday.

A statement from the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said Friday the management has decided to resume gas supplies to all those CNG stations that are operating on RLNG.

The supplies have resumed from 8am.

“Gas supply was suspended to the CNG sector from December 1, 2021, till February 15, 2022, in accordance with the Gas Load Management Plan,” the statement said.

The decision to keep the CNG stations closed in the province from December 1st to February 15, last year, Sui Southern Gas Company spokesperson had stated.

“The compressed national gas stations being closed to ensure gas supply to the domestic consumers,” the SSGC had said in its earlier statement.

