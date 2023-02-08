CNG stations to be closed across Sindh for three days

KARACHI: All Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh will remain closed for three days, the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) announced on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the gas utility said in a statement that all the Compressed Natural Gas stations will stay closed for 72 hours from 8am on February 10, Friday till 8am on February 13, Monday.

He said gas supply to all general industry and captive power plants will remain suspended for 24 hours starting 8am on Sunday.

The spokesperson said that CNG filling stations are being closed as per the gas load management plan to meet gas shortfall.

“Keeping in view the short supply of gas in SSGCL system, the availability of gas has decreased resulting in depletion of line pack / low pressure in the system”.

“In compliance with sectoral priority order in force for gas load management, all CNG Stations in Sindh (including those being operating on RLNG), will remain closed,” the statement added.

Earlier, it emerged that the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations continued selling gas despite the closure order of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to meet the demand of domestic consumers.

Several areas of Karachi are still facing hours-long gas shedding due to the failure of the SSGC to meet the demand of domestic consumers. On the other hand, CNG filling stations have continued selling gas despite the three-day closure order issued by the SSGC.

A CNG station near Guru Mandir Chowrangi was refuelling vehicles despite the SSGC’s closure notification but no action was taken by the SSGC authorities, it had emerged.

