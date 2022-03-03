CNG stations to remain close for three days in Sindh

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced to shut down CNG stations in the province for three days in the ongoing week, ARY NEWS reported.

According to an announcement from the SSGC, the CNG stations have been shut down for 72 hours in the ongoing week.

There will be no CNG available for 72 hours from Friday to Monday, the company said and added that the stations will remain shut from 8:00 am on Friday to 8:00 am on Monday.

It further shared that the decision was taken in wake of low gas pressure.

Recently, a delegation of CNG Association called on Federal Minister for Petroleum Hammad Azhar and expressed concerns over the closure of CNG stations for the last three months.

While talking to a delegation of All Pakistan CNG Association led by Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, Hammad Azhar has assured the delegation of restoring gas supply to the CNG sector soon.

According to a plan, the gas supply to CNG sector would be for three or four days a week and later would move to round the clock.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Petroleum Ali Raza, DG Gas Abdul Rashid Jokhio, Additional Secretary Haroon Rafique, DG Staff Faridoon Sheikh and other senior officials.

