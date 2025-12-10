CNIC without blood-relative: NADRA shares process

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued an important clarification for citizens who wish to obtain a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) but have no living blood relatives to verify their identity.

In Pakistan, CNIC issuance generally requires biometric verification from a blood relative—such as a father, mother, real brother, or sister—who holds a valid CNIC/NICOP.

Verification is mandatory for both fresh applications and CNIC renewals to link an individual to a family tree.

However, NADRA has outlined a procedure for applicants whose blood relatives have passed away or are unavailable.

Responding to a query on social media about how a person with no surviving parents or siblings can get a CNIC, NADRA provided the following guidelines:

According to NADRA:

If an applicant has no living blood relative, they must provide:

A written application from the applicant.

A computerised birth certificate issued by the Union Council, Municipal Committee, or Cantonment Board — or a citizenship/naturalisation certificate.

An affidavit (Form ‘B’) as per NADRA’s format, along with biometric verification from any CNIC/NICOP holder, who will act as a witness.

Verification of the application form according to official procedure.

Any additional supporting documents, if available.

NADRA added that such cases may require additional verification and processing time.

NADRA also clarified that the priority for witnesses is as follows:

First preference: Extended blood relatives such as paternal/maternal uncles and aunts, cousins, nieces, or nephews.

Second preference: If no relatives are available, any Pakistani citizen with a valid CNIC/NICOP who personally knows the applicant and resides in the same area may act as a witness.