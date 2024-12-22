Here’s how photocopying CNICs can create problems for you!

Submission of a photocopy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) is often necessary for many tasks, but did you know how dangerous this seemingly harmless task can be?

The Team “Sar-e-Aam” exposed the scam of selling CNIC copies by the photocopiers in Lahore during a sting operation.

Led by ARY News anchorperson, Iqrarul Hassan, the “Sar-e-Aam” team purchased hundreds of CNIC copies from a photocopier near Lahore’s Kachehry, to uncover this fraud in Lahore.

The team posed as customers made a deal with a photocopy shop near Lahore’s Kachehry, where the shopkeeper agreed to provide CNICs of masses for a reasonable price.

Another vendor named Asif also agreed to sell copies of CNICs and directed the “Sar-e-Aam” team to another shop where the deal was struck.

During their conversation with the “Sar-e-Aam” team, both vendors immediately confessed to their crime and expressed regret. Asif mentioned that even his uncle used to sell such copies in the same manner.

Here’s the link of full program

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) also issued a public advisory urging Pakistani citizens to refrain from making unnecessary photocopies of their national identity cards (CNICs), family registration certificates, and other NADRA-issued documents.

According to the advisory, NADRA offices only require original documents for most transactions. Citizens can simply present their original documents or the corresponding NADRA-issued numbers. Only in specific cases, such as documents that NADRA cannot access online, will photocopies be necessary.