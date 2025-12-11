Coach assaulted by cricketers over team selection

NEW DELHI: The Cricket Association of Pondicherry’s (CAP) Under-19 head coach, S. Venkataraman, was allegedly assaulted inside the association’s training facility by three local cricketers who were upset over being dropped from the squad for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

According to Indian media reports, the attack occurred at CAP’s indoor nets.

Venkataraman sustained a severe head injury that required 20 stitches and also suffered a shoulder fracture. The Sedarapet police station has registered an FIR in the case.

Police confirmed that Venkataraman is in stable condition. The accused players fled the scene, and police are conducting raids to arrest them.

Venkataraman identified the assailants as senior cricketer Karthikeyan Jayasundaram and first-class players A. Aravinddaraj and S. Santhosh Kumaran.

He further alleged that G. Chandran, secretary of the Bharathidasan Pondicherry Cricketers’ Forum, had incited them, claiming Chandran had “threatened to kill him.”

The Bharathidasan Forum has denied any involvement, asserting that Venkataraman had a history of disputes and strained relations with local players.

The assault comes a day after media reports alleged manipulation within CAP to deny opportunities to local cricketers while favouring “outstation” players, some allegedly using forged domicile documents.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also acknowledged the reports, stating that they “raise some serious issues” that will be examined.

CAP CEO, Raju Mehta, defended the association’s governance and reiterated that there was “zero tolerance for corruption.”