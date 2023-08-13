Coaching centre firing: Prime suspects arrested after 8 months’ hunt

KARACHI: After an eight-month long manhunt, the Karachi police have arrested two prime suspects involved in a shooting incident that claimed the life of a ninth-grade student at a coaching centre in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the police arrested the prime suspects – identified as Luqman and Talha – who fled to Punjab after killing a ninth-grade student Ahsan Akhtar at a coaching centre in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Luqman, armed with a Kalashnikov rifle, shot dead his colleague Ahsan Akthar inside a coaching centre in Block 13-D near Madina Masjid.

Ahsan Akhtar was the youngest among five siblings and a part-time tutor of school children whose father runs a vegetable cart.

The maternal uncle of the boy told the media that his nephew lost his life due to a petty issue. He said that the family does not know from whom he engaged in a fight.