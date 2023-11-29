Coal miner dead, two others trapped in Balochistan’s Harnai

HARNAI: At least one coal miner died while two others trapped in Shahrag coal mine in Balochistan’s Harnai, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred due to landslide and resulted in the death of one coal miner in Harnai.

The rescue sources said that the dead body has been taken out from the coal mine whereas operation is underway to rescue the trapped coal miners.

Earlier, unidentified armed men shot dead four coal miners and injured three others in Harnai, Balochistan.

According to the district administration, unknown gunmen attacked laborers working in a coalmine area site in Khost area of Harnai, Balochistan.

As a result of the attack, four of coalminers were dead on the spot, while three others sustained injuries. The bodies and injured are being rushed to the hospital.

The identification of the dead and injured could not be ascertained according to the initial reports.

Meanwhile, security forces and officials of district administration rushed to the spot to gather details and start the investigation.