Coalition govt decides completing constitutional term till August 2023

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to complete its constitutional term till August 2023, ARY News reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired an important session of the coalition parties in which the allies suggested the premier bring the country out of the crisis.

PM Shehbaz Sharif asked the coalition partners to tell everyone that there is no uncertainty in the country and that the current government will complete its constitutional term.

He said that nobody could pressurise the government for conducting fresh elections nor anyone will be allowed to stage sit-ins at D-Chowk.

PM Sharif said that Imran Khan will be welcomed to stage a protest in the federal capital at the given venue after six days. He added that people will realise the benefits of the new policies by December or January 2023.

The premier said that the time has arrived to work for the development of the country instead of engaging in conflicts.

The federal government decided to announce a relief package of petroleum products for the owners of motorcycles and rickshaws. The financial relief to the segment will be given through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Sources told ARY News that the financial relief package will benefit to 15 million people who owned motorcycles and rickshaws.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will unveil the financial relief package during his address to the nation.

Petrol price hike

Yesterday, the federal government had surrendered before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and announced a massive hike in petrol and diesel prices up to Rs30 per litre.

The finance minister had announced to hike the petrol, diesel, light diesel and kerosene oil prices up to Rs30 per litre.

After the recent hike, the new price was fixed at Rs179.86 per litre, high-speed diesel (HSD) Rs174.15, kerosene oil Rs155.56 and light diesel Rs148.31 rupees.

Miftah Ismail clarified that Pakistan could not receive the IMF loan without increasing the prices of petroleum products. The finance minister said that the government will wait for a drop in prices of the petroleum products in the global market, however, it was necessary to pursue loan from the IMF at this time.

