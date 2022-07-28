‘Coalition govt to complete its tenure, election to be held on time’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman has asserted that the coalition government would complete its constitutional tenure and the next general elections will be held on time, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The JUI-F chief made the announcement after chairing the alliance’s top brass meeting following the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Punjab chief minister (CM) election case.

The meeting was attended by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, party vice-president Maryam Nawaz. The PDM reiterated that the elections will be held on time and the assemblies will complete their tenure.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that key decisions were taken during the sitting as well as the two resolutions were adopted unanimously by the forum.

“It was decided that the federal government will send a Presidential Ordinance to the Supreme Court for the interpretation of Article 63A via a full court bench,” he said.

The resolution stated that as per the Constitution of Pakistan, the executive and judiciary have been given responsibilities and no institution should cross the domain of the other. The PDM expressed concern over the recent SC verdict which created “chaos, confusion and political crisis” in the country.

It further stated that the different standards of justice and interpretations have justified the concerns of the ruling coalition, therefore, the presidential reference should be sent to the Supreme Court as soon as possible.

In the second resolution, Maulana Fazl said, the alliance demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately announce its verdict on the prohibited funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PDM president alleged that the PTI received funds from Indian and Israeli citizens and proof of it was presented during the foreign funding case hearings. “This important case related to the financial affairs of political parties should be announced immediately.”

Fazlur Rehman lambasts Shehbaz Sharif over failed policy

Earlier, it was reported that PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman blasted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over adopting a failed policy which increased risks for the coalition government.

Sources told ARY News that Maryam Nawaz suggested the PDM parties to get rid of their policy of conciliation. She asked PDM parties to formulate a concrete strategy for the general elections.

The PML-N Vice-President also demanded to immediately accept the resignations of the PTI lawmakers in the National Assembly (NA).

