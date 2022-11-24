President House to issue statement over military appointments shortly: Fawad

LAHORE: President Arif Alvi on Thursday met with former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the latter’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the meeting discussed the crucial appointments of the military brass.

Talking to media outside Zaman Park, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the President House will issue a statement regarding two military appointments at 7pm.

“Meeting between Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi lasted 45 minutes. President Alvi has left for Islamabad,” said Chaudhry and added that all decisions will be taken by the president as per the constitution and law.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

The announcement was made by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the premier has made the appointments while exercising his constitutional powers. She further said that Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been picked as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

The information minister added that the summary of the appointments has been sent to President Arif Alvi for ratification.

The names were finalised following the special federal cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

Speaking to the media minutes after the announcement was made by the information minister, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the “advice” regarding new appointments had been forwarded to President Arif Alvi.

Who is Lieutenant General Asim Munir?

Lt Gen Asim Munir- who headed both the Military Intelligence (MI) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)- joined Pakistan Army from the Mangala Officers Training School programme and became a commissioned officer in the Frontier Force Regiment.

Asim Munir Shah commanded the Northern Areas Force as a brigadier and was appointed the director-general of the Military Intelligence in the year 2017.

In the year 2018, Asim Munir was appointed as Director-General (DG) of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He was succeeded by Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

He was then posted as Corps Commander Gujranwala. When he was picked for, he is serving as the Quarter Master at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Lt Gen Asim Munir is a Hafiz-e-Quran and will become the first army chief who has headed both the MI and ISI in the past.

Who is Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza?

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza is a three-star general in the Pakistan Army who is currently serving as a commander for Rawalpindi Corps.

The recipient of Hilala-e-Imtiaz (Military) has served in senior leadership positions in his career, including director-general military operations (DGMO), Chief of General Staff, and Adjutant General at the General Headquarters.

Mirza was commissioned in the 8th Battalion of the Sind Regiment as second lieutenant in 1985. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in 2019.

