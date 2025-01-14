Only difference with Afghanistan is presence of Khwarij: COAS

PESHAWAR: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said that only difference with Afghanistan is the presence of Khwarij there and the spreading of cross-border terrorism into Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Peshawar yesterday, where he was provided with a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation and the ongoing counter-terrorism operations targeting Fitna Al Khwarij.

COAS also separately interacted with politicians of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa belonging to different political parties.

While talking to politicians Army Chief, Syed Asim Munir, highlighted the problem with Afghanistan, saying “Our policy is only focused on Pakistan and we always seek cordial relations with the neighboring country”.

Syed Asim Munir said the only difference with Afghanistan is the presence of Khwarij there and the spreading of cross-border terrorism into Pakistan, adding that the difference between the two countries will persist unless the Afghan government addresses the problem.

COAS Syed Asim Munir denied plans of any large-scale military operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that no area in Pakistan is under the control of Fitna Al Khwarij and forces conduct precise targeted operations on intelligence basis.

He said that there is a special relationship between the army and people of Pakistan, adding that the false narrative of a rift between the army and public is propagated under a specific agenda.

The participants of the meeting resolved consensus on the need for one political voice and public support against the scourge of terrorism.

The political representatives showed vivid clarity on unflinching support of the Armed Forces and LEAs in nation’s fight against terror and agreed on the need for a unified front beyond political colours against the extremist philosophy of terrorist groups.

Earlier, according to ISPR during his visit the COAS praised the unwavering resolve and unmatched sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies, who have been instrumental in dismantling terrorist networks and thwarting their nefarious agenda.

He stated, “As we stand united against the forces of evil, I am immensely proud of the remarkable achievements of our security forces. Through their dedication, courage, and supreme sacrifices, we have successfully degraded the operational capabilities of terrorist organizations, both within our borders and beyond”.

“Our forces have relentlessly pursued and eliminated key terrorist leaders, dismantled their infrastructure, and neutralized their cells, sending a clear message that terror has no place in our land. This war is ongoing and we would take it to its logical conclusion”, COAS added.