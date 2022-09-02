COAS Bajwa thanks US for providing assistance in flood situation

The Commander of US Central Command General Michael “Erik” Kurilla telephoned Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday and expressed his condolences for the people of Pakistan amidst catastrophic floods.

The CENTCOM is sending an assessment team to Islamabad to determine what potential support the Department of Defence (DoD) can provide to USAID as part of the United States’ assistance to the flooding crisis in Pakistan, according to the US CENTCOM declaration.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has thanked the United States (US) for providing assistance to Pakistan during the flood situation.

UK assistance to Pakistan

British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and offered UK’s support to the people of Pakistan in this hour of need amid devastating floods.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest and regional security situation including bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

The British High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

The COAS thanked the UK’s support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners would be vital in the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected.

Comments