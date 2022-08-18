COAS Bajwa, US Centcom commander discuss defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Commander US CENTCOM General Michael Erik Kurilla called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Thursday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, General Michael Erik Kurilla held a one-on-one meeting with Army chief and discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, defence and security cooperation particularly military-to-military ties during the meeting.

The one-on-one meeting was followed by delegation-level meeting where Pakistan Army’s counter-terrorism efforts and significant contributions towards regional peace and stability were discussed. Pakistan-US military training exchange programme also came under discussion, said the ISPR.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s commendable efforts in fight against terrorism, counter-terrorism experiences and efforts for regional peace and stability.

Later, the visiting dignitary also visited Army Museum and took a keen interest in various historical enclosures.

Comments