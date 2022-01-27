COAS Bajwa visits Multan Garrison

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Multan Garrison, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

During the visit, the army chief attended an ongoing session of the Southern Command War Games which is aimed at reviewing and validating operational plans and maneuvers against the threat and emerging battlefield challenges, the ISPR said.

The COAS appreciated the professional acumen and efforts of the participants and emphasized the importance of mental and physical preparedness to win over the challenges of future wars.

