COAS lauds USAR team’s professionalism, commendable work in quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday visited the Headquarters Engineers Division here and appreciated the professionalism and commendable work done by ‘USAR team’ of Pakistan Army during rescue efforts in the earthquake-hit Turkiye and Syria.

The COAS was briefed in detail regarding efforts carried out by Pakistan Army Urban Search and Rescue Team (USRT) during Türkiye and Syria Earthquake, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS met and interacted with the rescue team members. He also highlighted the importance of the country’s enduring strategic relations with Türkiye and Syria and the need to assist, particularly in times of crisis.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif lauded the humanitarian services of Pakistan’s search and rescue teams sent to support and assist the earthquake-affected people of Turkiye and Syria.

Addressing a ceremony to honour Pakistan’s search and rescue teams, the prime minister said that they had gathered to praise them as they had worked tirelessly in Turkiye and Syria and rendered commendable services. The 220 million people of Pakistan prayed for their success and appreciated the humanitarian services, he added.

He said, “With hard work, dedication and professional manner, our teams performed the rescue work and saved dozens of people trapped under the rubble. With your benevolent and caring efforts, you have carved a place in the hearts of the people of Turkiye. They will remember your services forever.”

PM Shehbaz recollected that during his visit to quake-hit region of Turkiye, he met the teams working there.

“On behalf of myself and on behalf of the government, I want to thank and appreciate you because you have strengthened the brotherly and fraternal ties with these two countries and infused vigor and affection in these relations with your meritorious services,” he added.

The prime minister observed that people of Turkiye were looking towards them not because they had a dearth of resources but due to the deep-seated humanitarian and religious bonds spanning over centuries.

This relationship dated back centuries and cemented further with the Khilafat Movement, he said, adding that the members of the rescue teams were the ‘heroes of the entire nation’.

He opined that philanthropists, members of the NGOs, charity organizations and the people of Pakistan had shown generosity for the quake-affected people of Turkiye and Syria with huge contributions.

