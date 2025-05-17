COAS Munir in presence as PSL 10 pays tribute to armed forces

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir was in attendance as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 paid a rich tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces on Saturday, ARY News reported.

COAS Munir was accompanied by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Mohsin Naqvi, among others, as the tournament officially resumed following a nine-day break.

The tournament resumed with the game between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Following the innings’ break, the spectators and players alongside COAS General Asim Munir observed a one-minute silence for the citizens and soldiers martyred in the Indian attacks last week.

Singers Sahir Ali Bagga and Asrar Shah then performed a musical tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces.

The Pakistan Cricket Board also announced dedicating tomorrow (May 18) to the Pakistan Army following the successful completion of Operation Bunyanum Marsos.

It is worth noting here that the PSL 10 was suspended for around a week due to rising tensions between Pakistan and India last week.

The tournament officially resumed with the game between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi.

The game saw Kings post 237/4 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs, on the back of a 162-run partnership between David Warner and James Vince.