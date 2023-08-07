COAS Munir vows to dismantle terrorist network in Pakistan ‘at all costs’

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir on Monday vowed that Pakistan will spare no effort to dismantle terrorist networks and protect its citizens “at all costs”, ARY News reported, quoting military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made these remarks when he met the tribal elders from newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as notables from all walks of life.

The “interactive session” was held during the chief of army staff’s (COAS) visit to Peshawar. COAS Munir also laid floral wreath at Yaadgar-e-Shuhada at Fort Bala Hisar (Headquarters Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – North) & offered Fatiha.

During the interactive session, COAS paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of brave and resilient tribals of Pakistan and appreciated their indomitable resolve for standing “shoulder to shoulder” with the security forces in defeating menace of terrorism.

He pointed out that the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist incidents in Pakistan was detrimental to “regional peace, stability and deviation from the Doha Peace Agreement by the interim Afghan Government”.

“Pakistan has concerns over sanctuaries available to banned outfits and liberty of action they enjoy on Afghan soil,” the army chief said, vowing that Pakistan will spare no effort to dismantle terrorist networks and protect its citizens ‘at all costs’.

The army chief further said, “With the unflinching resolve of the Nation, Pakistan is successfully countering terrorism to enable a stable and peaceful environment for socioeconomic development in the area” COAS remarked.

Meanwhile, the tribal elders assured that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its ideology will never be acceptable to any tribe and they will continue to stand with the state during the thick and thin.

COAS Munir emphasised the potential of Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) and on-going efforts in uplifting the socio-economic growth under the umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

He also expressed his views that “KPK province is blessed with huge reserves of Mines & Minerals, also beautiful areas for tourism which will certainly change the destiny of the area for the good of the people.”

“Pak Army stands with our tribal brothers and will never leave them alone as over the years they have given innumerable sacrifices for the peace and prosperity of the motherland. It’s time to develop all tribal areas and concentrate on youth” COAS remarked.

COAS reiterated the resolve of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and other Law Enforcement Agencies in their fight against terrorism, till the elimination of this menace from the country.

“The surge in Terrorism in recent past is a futile effort on the part of terrorists to get the talks re-initiated, however, there is no option for these terrorists except to submit to the writ of state of Pakistan before they are decimated, if they persist on their wrong path.

The army chief also reiterated that propaganda by inimical forces against Armed Forces of Pakistan, will be dealt with as per the Law.

Paying tribute to brave tribesmen, officers & soldiers of Pak Army, FC, Levies, Khasadars and Police, COAS vowed that sacrifices of Shuhada will not go in vain and complete peace will return to Pakistan, InshaAllah.