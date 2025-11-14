COAS, Tajik Defence Minister reaffirm commitment to strengthening defence ties

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Tajikistan have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation and expanding military-to-military collaboration, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

According to ISPR, Colonel General Sobirzoda Emomali Abdulrahim, Minister of Defence of Tajikistan, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, and bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

Both sides expressed their resolve to enhance the existing military-to-military collaboration, particularly in the areas of training, counter-terrorism, and regional security.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Army and acknowledged its role in promoting regional stability and peace.

The COAS, while emphasizing the importance of collective efforts for regional stability and prosperity, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening defence and security ties with Tajikistan, the ISPR added.

Earlier, Pakistan and Tajikistan successfully concluded their joint counter-terrorism training exercise “Dosti-II,” held at Fakhrabad Base, Tajikistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to the military media wing, Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Counter Terrorism Exercise Dosti-ll was conducted from 4-9 August 2025 at Fakhrobod Base, Tajikistan.

2 x Combat Teams from Light Commando Battalion, Pakistan Army and 4 x Combat Teams from Tajikistan Special Forces participated in the Exercise. All training and military diplomacy objectives were achieved successfully.

Exercise was concluded on 9 August 2025. DA (P) Tajikistan Colonel Muhammad Muazzam Zafar graced the ceremony as Chief Guest from Pakistan side; while, senior military officials from Tajikistan were also in attendance.

The troops from both the countries displayed highest standards of professional excellence during the conduct.

Besides harnessing the historic military to military relations between both friendly countries, Dosti-II Exercise was aimed at refining the drills, procedures and techniques involved in Counter Terrorism operations through joint training.