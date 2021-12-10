Friday, December 10, 2021
Web Desk

Cocaine worth $1 million found floating on sea water

Cocaine worth $1 million was recovered from the sea near Florida, said, officials.

According to the border patrol agents, a “good samaritan” informed them that packets having cocaine were floating in the water off the coast of Florida.

Thomas G. Martin, chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector shared a photo showing what appeared to be 25 bricks of cocaine weighing almost 70 pounds wrapped in plastic.

An investigation remains ongoing.

