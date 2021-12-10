Cocaine worth $1 million found floating on sea water

Cocaine worth $1 million was recovered from the sea near Florida, said, officials.

According to the border patrol agents, a “good samaritan” informed them that packets having cocaine were floating in the water off the coast of Florida.

Thomas G. Martin, chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector shared a photo showing what appeared to be 25 bricks of cocaine weighing almost 70 pounds wrapped in plastic.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Over the weekend, a Good Samaritan discovered over 1 million dollars in cocaine floating at sea near the Florida Keys. The package contained nearly 69 lbs. of cocaine. #BorderPatrol agents with support from @USCGSoutheast recovered the drugs.

#breakingnews #breaking #monday pic.twitter.com/cC7EKa9lDx — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) December 6, 2021

