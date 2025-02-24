Cocaine snorting leaves US woman’s nose collapse

CHICAGO: A US woman, Kelly Kozyra, has shared harrowing images of her nose after it collapsed due to her cocaine addiction.

Kozyra, 38, from Chicago, became addicted to the drug in 2017 and spent over $80,000 on it in just a year and a half.

The 38-year-old stopped eating, sleeping and eventually was forced to quit her job to keep up the habit.

Her addiction led to severe physical symptoms, including bleeding from her nostrils and “blowing out chunks of skin.”

Despite these alarming symptoms, Kozyra continued to use cocaine until her nose was severely eroded, forming a large hole in her septum.

Kozyra has compared her nose’s appearance to that of former EastEnders star Daniella Westbrook, who also struggled with addiction. She warned that cocaine destroyed her life and her nose, highlighting the dangers of the drug.

Australian police solve cocaine on beach mystery

Earlier, Australian police have arrested a man they allege was behind a failed drug import plot that resulted in mysterious cocaine bricks washing up on east coast beaches for months.

A 36-year-old Queensland man is allegedly the head of a domestic crime network and played a key role in the collection and distribution of tonnes of cocaine across the country, Australian Federal Police said on Thursday.

But the man’s criminal actions unravelled when 900 kilogrammes (almost 2,000 pounds) of cocaine was unable to be collected at sea.

About 256 kilogrammes of that product washed up in bricks on the shores of popular beaches from late 2023.