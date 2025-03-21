Disney brings back Miguel for another adventure in Coco 2

Disney CEO Bob Iger has confirmed that Coco 2 is in the works, bringing exciting news for fans of the beloved animated film.

The announcement was made during Disney’s annual shareholder meeting, where Iger shared that the highly anticipated sequel is set to release in 2029.

“Coco 2 is still in its early stages, but we know it will be filled with heart, humour, and adventure,” Iger stated. “We can’t wait to share more soon.”

The sequel will reunite key members of the original Coco team. Oscar-winning director Lee Unkrich, co-director Adrian Molina, and producer Mark Nielsen are all on board to bring Coco 2 to life.

The first Coco film followed Miguel, a 12-year-old boy with a passion for music, as he journeyed into the Land of the Dead to uncover his family’s history.

The movie won two Academy Awards, including Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for Remember Me. It also received a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, and multiple Critics’ Choice Awards.

When Coco was released in 2017, it became a global hit, earning over $814 million worldwide, with $210 million from the domestic box office. A significant portion of its success came from China, where it made an impressive $189 million.

With Coco 2 now officially confirmed, fans can look forward to another heartwarming adventure, though they will have to wait until 2029 to see what new story awaits Miguel and his family.

Earlier, the first full trailer for Disney Elio was released, offering a glimpse of the new Pixar film.

Disney dropped the Elio trailer on Wednesday, teasing the movie’s upcoming release on June 20. The voice cast features Yonas Kibreab, Jameela Jamil, Brad Garrett, Zoe Saldaña, Remy Edgerly, and Shirley Henderson.

Elio tells the story of an 11-year-old boy, Elio (voiced by Kibreab), who is mistakenly chosen as Earth’s representative when he is beamed up into an intergalactic council made up of beings from various galaxies.