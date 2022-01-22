Cold and dry weather to persist in Sindh till 27/28 Jan: PMD

KARACHI: The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) on Saturday predicted that a cold and dry weather spell will persist in Sindh till 27/28 January.

“Night temperatures to remain 8-10 degree Celsius in Karachi and 3-5 degree C in rest of Sindh during the period”, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather forecast.

“Prevailing windy and dusty weather is likely to persist through to the evening”.

“Gusty winds from northwest direction with average speed of 20-25 nautical miles per hour with occasional gust of 30-32 nautical mile per hour can damage loose structures, billboards and uproot week trees,” the weather office cautioned. “The visibility to remain lower than 1km due to blowing and suspended dust,” it added.

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) earlier predicted partly cloudy/ cloudy conditions with chances of light rain or drizzle in Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot districts of northern Sindh.

Dry weather with cold night and misty/foggy morning over the plain areas are likely to prevail elsewhere in the province, according to the weather report.

At least six people including two children lost their lives and many sustained wounds due to roof and wall collapse incidents as gusty winds battered different parts of Karachi during the windy weather.

The blustery winds measured at 20-26 nautical miles uprooted trees and electricity polls besides causing road accidents, house collapses, and power outages in the city.

