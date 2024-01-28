Cold wave grips Pakistan with rain expected in northern regions

ISLAMABAD: Most regions of the country will experience cold and partly cloudy conditions, while upper districts are expected to be enveloped in clouds in the next twelve hours, ARY News reported quoting the MET office.

The Meteorological Department predicts significant rain and snowfall over mountainous landscapes, impacting key areas including Islamabad, the Pothohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), northern Balochistan, Kashmir, and surrounding hilly terrains.

Simultaneously, a forecast of shallow to moderate fog looms over select plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh, raising caution for commuters and residents alike.

Temperature readings recorded this Islamabad and Lahore 10 degrees centigrade, Karachi 15, Peshawar five, Quetta eight, Gilgit two, Murree three and Muzafarabad six degrees centigrade.

Dense fog in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) continued to disrupt flight operations in Peshawar on Sunday.

As per details, four domestic flights were cancelled and four others were diverted from Peshawar to Islamabad for landing due to dense fog.

The dense fog has blanketed parts of Pakistan especially Punjab, disrupting air, rail and road traffic and resulted in loss of life in several road accidents as well.