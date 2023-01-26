Cold wave: Sindh govt announces new school timings

KARACHI: The Sindh government has changed the timings of all state-owned and private schools across the city due to extremely cold weather, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a notification issued here, the morning shift for all primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools will commence at 8:30am.

The rescheduled timings will remain in effect till March 31, the notification said.

Cold wave is likely to continue across Sindh including Karachi till January 29 with night temperatures further falling by 2 to 6 degrees Celsius, the Met department said on Thursday.

The lowest temperature in Karachi was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning, according to PMD Karachi Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz.

The northeastern winds blowing in the city with a wind speed of 14 kilometres per hour, he added.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said that cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the metropolis for the next couple of days, while another cold wave is expected in the city in the first week of February.

Comments