Cold wave starts affecting upper Sindh, grip other areas tomorrow

KARACHI: The cold wave started affecting upper Sindh and likely to grip the remaining areas from Monday, the Met Office stated on Sunday.

Minimum temperature may drop to 6-8 degree Celsius in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts, Met Office said in its weather forecast.

Minimum temperature may drop to 2-4 degree Celsius in Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Khairpur, Tharparker and Umerkot districts of Sindh, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Temperature may drop to 3-5 oCelsius in Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Matiari, Mirpur Khas, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar and 6-8 degree Celsius in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts, Met Office predicted.

People have been advised to take precautionary measure during the cold wave.

Northern districts of Balochistan experiencing severe cold wave as the mercury dropped to minus-11 in Ziarat.

The minimum temperature recorded minus-08 in Kalat and minus-04 in provincial capital city Quetta this morning. The weather will remain cold and dry in Quetta today.

The minimum temperature recorded minus-04 in Zhob and minus-03 degree at Dalbandin, according to a weather report.

The weather department has predicted severe cold in the province in the ongoing week.

Comments