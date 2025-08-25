Coldplay’s Chris Martin brings up Astronomer CEO kiss cam scandal… AGAIN!

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin pokes fun at Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot’s infamous kiss-cam moment, weeks after the British rock band unintentionally exposed the extramarital affair of Astronomer’s former CEO and HR head.

More than a month since Coldplay’s Jumbotron uncovered the scandalous romance of New York-based DataOps company Astronomer’s then CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, during the July 16 gig in Boston’s Gillette Stadium, the band’s lead singer, Chris Martin, brought it up once again, while performing at Wembley Stadium in London, over the weekend.

It happened during the Friday show, when a concertgoer held up a sign to the camera, stating that he wanted to propose to his partner during Coldplay’s performance.

Responding to him, Martin said, “OK, now listen, my brother, I need you to nod as I do some basic security checks, OK?”

He went on to question, “Is this person your partner? Yes? No one else’s partner? OK,” referring to Byron and Cabot’s incident, leaving the crowd in laughter.

“Are you cousins or siblings or anything weird like that? … Are you AI? Are you real people?” he asked further. “OK, then I think we can continue.”

For the uninitiated, the entire controversy erupted last month, when Byron and Cabot, both presumably married to different partners at that time, were caught red-handed on the kiss-cam, in a rather intimate embrace.

In an awkward flash response upon the realisation that they were being seen by the entire stadium, Byron quickly ducked behind a barrier, while a visibly embarrassed Cabot covered her face with her hands.

Notably, both Byron and Cabot have since resigned from their respective positions at Astronomer.