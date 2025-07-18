Coldplay fan who filmed Astronomer CEO speak up

The girl, who filmed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR chief Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert, is opening up about the viral moment.

Grace Springer was filming the audience with her phone when Coldplay frontman Chris Martin focused his kiss-cam on Byron and Cabot.

The video showed the two in an intimate embrace as they enjoyed the band’s performance at Gillette Stadium in Boston on July 16.

However, their reaction to being filmed left fans speculating that they might be having an affair.

It was later revealed that Andy Byron was married to another woman, named Megan Kerrigan, while Kristin Cabot was recently divorced.

Grace Springer, 28, who captured footage and later shared it online, revealed that she did not realise that the clip would go viral.

“I had no idea who the couple was. Just thought I caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam and decided to post it. A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but, play stupid games… win stupid prizes,” she said in an interview with a US media outlet on Friday.

Springer added, “I hope their partners can heal from this and get a second chance at the happiness they deserve with their future still in front of them.”

The 28-year-old expressed hope that the footage might become a “blessing in disguise” for the respective partners of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot.

According to Grace Springer, she posted the clip online late at night on Wednesday, and it picked up traction with a few thousand views.

“I woke up to seven million. Now over 30 million. Overwhelmed to say the least,” she said about the video.

It is to be noted here that the video of the Astronomer CEO and his HR officer has since generated a staggering 46 million views and 4.9 million likes.