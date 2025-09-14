Coldplay remembers Kirk by giving message of love

London: The UK rock band, Coldplay gave a message of love to fans which was directed to Charlie Kirk during his concert at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Charlie Kirk, was recently shot and killed at a debate at Utah Valley University.

Though the late commentator was not a fan of the rock band’s music, despite this, Chris Martin, the lead frontman of the Coldplay, says, “For the final time for a few years in London, let’s raise our hands like this,” adding, “and send love anywhere you want to send it in the world. There are so many places that might need it today.”

He continues, “So here it comes from London. You can send this to your brother or your sister. You can send it to the families of people who’ve been going through terrible stuff. You can send it to Charlie Kirk’s family. You can send it to anybody’s family.”

“You can send it to people you disagree with, but you send them love anyway,” Martin also shares.

“You can send it to peaceful people in the Middle East, Ukraine and Russia, Azerbaijan and Sudan and Somalia, anywhere that you think might need love from London,” he notes.

Earlier, Charlie, on his show last July, opted for “rather be caught dead than be at a Coldplay concert. I would rather go to a WNBA game than go to a Coldplay concert.”

Read More: Elon Musk’s daughter just made New York Fashion Week fierce

His remarks at the time came in light of the infamous ‘kiss-cam’ scandal at Coldplay’s concert.

“Couldn’t think of something more boring and banal and a waste of time. But it’s fine, it’s a free society, you can do whatever you want. I find Coldplay music very hard to listen to,” he concluded.