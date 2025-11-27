Coleen Nolan Shares Heartbreaking Admission on Loose Women

Coleen Nolan, the popular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women, has made a deeply personal and emotional confession, revealing she is experiencing the “loneliest I’ve ever felt” as the festive season approaches.

The candid admission from Coleen Nolan came during Thursday’s (November 27) episode of the ITV daytime show, where she joined fellow panellists Charlene White, Brenda Edwards, and Gloria Hunniford to discuss Christmas preparations.

The discussion took a moving turn when the conversation shifted to getting ready for the holidays. When asked how prepared she was for Christmas, Coleen Nolan admitted she was “very ready” but had started her shopping and decorating later than usual this year.

She then became visibly emotional as she confessed the reason behind her delayed preparations and current feelings:

“Should I tell you what is really going to break your heart, this is the loneliest I’ve ever felt.”

The star, 59, explained that the powerful feeling of isolation was triggered by a simple, yet poignant, domestic moment: “It is the first Christmas I have put the decoration up by myself. I was really lonely.”

Coleen Nolan’s openness about her experience resonates with the reality of ‘Empty Nest Syndrome’ and the heightened sense of loss or loneliness many people feel during the holidays, especially after children have moved out.

The television personality has previously spoken about feeling “bereft” when her youngest child finally left home, an experience she never anticipated would be so profound.

Her eldest son, Shane, recently moved out, while her daughter, Ciara, has been travelling, leaving Coleen Nolan in a quieter home environment, despite her extensive collection of pets.

The brave confession from the former Nolan Sisters singer highlights that loneliness can affect anyone, regardless of their public profile or success, providing a poignant reminder to check in on loved ones this Christmas.