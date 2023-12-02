College bus firing: ATC sends six accused on judicial remand

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday sent the six individuals to jail on judicial remand in the Multan college bus firing incident, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the police produced the six arrested suspects before the ATC for allegedly firing on a college bus near Multan Road.

Judge Abhar Gul Khan of ATC presided over the hearing and after hearing the argument from both sides the ATC judge sent all the accused to jail on 14 days judicial remand for the identification parade.

READ: College bus firing: Police record statements of students, driver

A day before, the Punjab police arrested six suspected individuals for allegedly firing on a college bus near Multan Road.

On November 28, a firing incident was reported where multiple individuals in the car opened fire on the college bus injuring two female students.

The police investigation report revealed that the four individuals were on their way home in a car after attending a wedding ceremony.

The accused, identified as Sajawal, allegedly opened fire on the bus in which two female students got injured.

The police also confiscated the car from their possession.