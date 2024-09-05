Colombian president slams police purchase of Pegasus spyware

BOGOTA, Colombia: Colombian President Gustavo Petro criticised on Wednesday the purchase of Israel-made Pegasus spyware by the country’s police to “intercept communications” of political leaders and activists under his predecessor’s government.

The malware, which can seize control of a phone’s microphone or camera and access documents, hit global headlines when a leak in 2021 showed how governments used it to spy on critics.

Petro’s comments in a televised broadcast confirmed for the first time that the Colombian police intelligence service “bought in cash… software from an Israeli company to spy on mobile phones” between June and September 2021.

The police paid Israeli firm NSO Group $11 million for Pegasus and used the spyware to “intercept communications” of political leaders and activists, without the expense appearing anywhere in the public accounts, the president added.

“Where did the money come from? Why wasn’t it included in the official national budget?” he asked.

The acquisition of Pegasus had previously been reported by Israeli and Colombian media but was never officially acknowledged.

Petro, Colombia’s first-ever leftist president, succeeded his conservative predecessor, Ivan Duque, two years ago.

Duque’s term was marked by massive anti-government demonstrations met with a police crackdown and an increase in violence by armed groups operating in the country.