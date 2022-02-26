Comedian Shakeel Siddiqui’s car stolen outside Karachi house

KARACHI: The street crime in Karachi seems unstoppable and now famous comedian Shakeel Siddiqui’s car was stolen outside her home in the North Karachi area of the metropolis, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The vehicle was parked outside Siddiqui’s house in North Karachi 11-A when it was stolen by unknown car lifters. The vehicle was registered in the name of Shakeel Siddiqui.

The police have registered a case on comedian’s complaint and are currently on the lookout for the robbers.

FEDERAL MINISTER’S CAR STOLEN FROM OUTSIDE MQM-P OFFICE

Recently, the Sindh government deployed police commandos from Special Security Unit (SSU) on Karachi roads to deal with rising street crimes in the metropolitan.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in view of the prevailing law and order situation. As per the decision, the SSU commandos were deployed at major hot spots in Karachi.

The police commandos will be responsible for snap-checking, while Madadgar 15 personnel will be deployed at major thoroughfares in the city.

A complete failure of law enforcers to counter an alarming rise in street crimes in Karachi has been witnessed as 13 citizens were killed so far during 11,000 reported incidents in just one and half months of 2022.

