Comedian Wali Sheikh robbed near Karachi’s Northern bypass

KARACHI: The incidents of snatching and stealing motorcycles at gunpoint in the city could not be reduced as renowned comedian Wali Sheikh was robbed at gunpoint at Karachi’s Northern bypass, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, armed motorcyclists deprived the renowned comedian of his mobile phones and Rs85,000 cash.

In a video message, Wali Sheikh noted that the robbery took place at Karachi’s Northern bypass – where the city’s cattle market is situated.

Meanwhile, the police said that a first information report (FIR) of the incident has been registered at Ghulsan-e-Maymar police station.

“The incident took place in the evening and an FIR of which was filed timely,” the police said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Earlier, it was reported that roads leading to the Northern Bypass Cattle Market were infested with criminals and a large number of people, including cattle farm owners, have already been deprived of their belongings while travelling there.

Social media is abuzz with reports of incidents of street crimes in the vicinity. Victims are claiming that they were robbed of their belongings on way to the cattle market.