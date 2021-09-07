Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards: Laughing snake, strutting penguins other finalists from this year

The Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards has published 42 images shortlisted for its 2021 competition.
“The final 42 images, plus the Portfolio and Video category entries from around the world include a laughing vine snake from India, a trio of strutting Gentoo penguins on the beaches of the Falkland Islands and a Kangaroo performing a picture-perfect Pavarotti impersonation in Australia,” the competition said in a press release.
These photos were chosen from among 7,000-plus entries received from across the world.
Co-founded in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam, who aimed to create a competition that focused on the lighter side of wildlife photography and help promote wildlife conservation through humour. This year’s competition is supporting Save Wild Orangutans and is donating 10% of its total net revenue to the charity.
Talking about the amazing turnout that current year’s competition received amid the ongoing pandemic, Joynson-Hicks said, “The huge number of images we receive every year illustrates the appetite there is to engage with conservation and reminds us that wildlife truly is incredible and hilarious and, we must do all we can to protect it.” Here, take a look at some of the many pictures shortlisted for the competition: