Comet 3I/ATLAS: NASA releases first images following shutdown delay

NASA has released new images of 3I/ATLAS, a stray comet from another world that some believe may be an alien spacecraft or a giant snowball.

Comet 3I/ATLAS, formerly known as A11pI3Z, is only the third object from outside our solar system ever observed from Earth. Since it was first noticed in July, this interstellar object has sparked innumerable theories about its origin, including speculation that it may be extraterrestrial.

Some conspiracy theorists cited the fact that NASA hadn’t released any new images of the comet in three months as reason enough to doubt the official narrative. However, the delay was due to a months-long U.S. government shutdown that paralyzed federal agencies, including NASA.

NASA officials, speaking from the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, announced at 3 p.m. local time that the images were obtained by their array of instruments both on the ground and in space.

What does 3I/ATLAS look like?

Comet 3I/ATLAS is composed of ice and dirt originating from beyond our solar system. Even if its journey began at Proxima Centauri, our nearest star, it would have traveled nearly six million miles to reach us. According to NASA, this interstellar traveler may have been drifting through the cosmos for billions of years.

The object was detected in July by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), a NASA-funded project that watches for space rocks on potential collision courses with Earth. Scientists estimate that the cosmic snowball is approximately seven miles wide and is moving at about 130,000 miles per hour near the sun.

Alien theories and anomalies

Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb suggests the comet may be otherworldly—specifically, in the technological sense—due to several reported oddities. These anomalies have been observed multiple times, most recently in a photo dump where the comet was noted for unusual characteristics, including the absence of a tail and glowing in different colors.

One notable feature captured in recent images included jets—explosions of gas from beneath the comet’s surface as it warms up.

“Is the network of jets associated with pockets of ice on the surface of a natural cometary nucleus, or are they coming from a set of jet thrusters used for navigation of a spacecraft?” Dr. Loeb previously questioned. “We do not know. For now, let us enjoy the view. After all, a picture is worth a thousand words.”

However, other experts remain skeptical. “The jets are likely just that: jets. Apart from it being an interstellar object, there is nothing particularly unusual about 3I/ATLAS,” says Dr. Matthew Genge of the Department of Earth Science and Engineering at Imperial College London.

According to Dr. Genge, the object had more CO2 than most comets earlier in its course, which likely indicates it formed at a large distance from its parent star. “Recent observations of jets have been suggested to be ‘thrusters’; however, many comets generate jets naturally through rapid degassing of deposits of particularly volatile ices on their surface.”

Current location and viewing guide

Currently, the comet is about 190 million miles away, according to trackers. Its closest approach to Earth will occur on December 19, though it will still be at a significant distance—nearly twice that of the sun. Following this, its journey through our solar system concludes with a flyby of Jupiter on March 16, 2026.

Skywatchers can look for the comet toward the end of November. It will be visible in the early morning around 6 a.m., just before sunrise, when viewed through an amateur telescope. If you point your telescope to the sky tonight, it will be roughly southeast of Venus. Tools like those from the stargazing website The Sky can help locate it.

As time passes, its distance from the sun will increase, allowing it to become observable earlier in the night.