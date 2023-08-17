Commercial theatre banned at Lahore’s Alhamra Art Centre

LAHORE: The Punjab Information and Culture Department (PICD) has banned all commercial theatres and related activities on the premises of Lahore Arts Council (LAC) at the Alhamra Art Centre.

The decision was announced by Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir.

The Alhamra Cultural Complex has been hosting and providing the space to hold meaningful performances for many years.

The ban was imposed after several complaints were lodged regarding explicit dance performances by actors in dramas at the iconic Alhamra Mall Road venue.

The Caretaker Culture Minister, Aamir Mir, emphasized that the ban is specifically targeted at commercial stage plays,

It is pertinent to mention here that commercial theatre has been in hot water for quite some time, with several notifications and complaints issued in the past on its unethical and vulgar content.

A number of art enthusiasts, literary folks and other stakeholders have demanded for many times to move out commercial theatre from the council’s premises.