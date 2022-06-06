Commission formed to probe Shireen Mazari’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has constituted a commission to probe the arrest of former Human Rights’ Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shireen Mazari, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PML-N-led government has formed a five-member special commission to probe the May 21 arrest of Dr Shireen Mazari. The Cabinet Division has also issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, Justice (retd) Shakur Paracha, former Inspector-General (IG) Dr Naeem Khan, former Secretary Saif Ullah Chattha, Home Secretary and Chief Commissioner will be part of the five-member commission.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Division has also penned down a letter to the Chief Commissioner Islamabad for the office of the Commission and other facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that former Human Rights’ Minister Shireen Mazari was arrested by the police from outside her house on May 21.

The high court directed the authorities to immediately release the PTI central leader and ordered the federal government to form a judicial commission to probe into the controversial detention of Mazari.

The court directed the federal government to present terms of reference (ToRs) for the judicial commission before the IHC. The court declared Mazari’s arrest an illegal act.

Mazari claimed that her mobile phone was being tracked and four women police officials ‘attacked’ her. The former minister said that it is a case of enforced disappearance.

