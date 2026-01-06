Commissioner Karachi approves reopening of sealed shops under strict SOPs

KARACHI: A meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi, Hassan Naqvi, has resulted in a decision to allow the reopening of sealed shops under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), while also resolving to continue the crackdown on encroachments, ARY News reported.

The meeting was held to review ongoing operations against encroachments across various districts of the city.

It was agreed that for shops to be desealed, shopkeepers must submit an application after a three-day period.

Additionally, owners are required to submit an affidavit pledging strict adherence to SOPs; any further violations will result in immediate re-arrest and closure.

During the meeting, the Commissioner was briefed on the scale of the current crackdown.

According to the report, a total of 430 shops and 177 hotels have been sealed so far.

The highest number of shops 245 were sealed in District South whereas 98 shops were sealed in district East while 27 shops were locked in district Central.

On the other hand, 33 shops were sealed in district Korangi.

Moreover, 76 hotels were sealed in district South, 52 in East, 19 in Central and 31 in Korangi.

Authorities have sealed over 400 eateries, tea stalls and shops across the city, including the motorcycle market on Akbar Road, due to encroachments.

Official sources said that besides around 100 shops in the Akbar Road market, over 300 establishments were sealed in areas including Mobile Market, Preedy Street, M.A. Jinnah Road, Pakistan Chowk, Lilly Bridge Road, Clifton Block-2 and Nishtar Road.

They said the crackdown on eateries, auto workshops and other shops having their set-up on footpaths and roads was intensified from Friday and as many as 402 such establishments were sealed across the metropolis.

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi said he had issued a clear warning that any shop or eatery violating standard operating procedures (SOPs), despite having already submitted written assurances, would be sealed and its owners could face arrest.

“The sealed premises will stay shut until the owners can prove they are fully compliant,” he added.

Sealed premises will remain shut until owners give undertaking to comply with SOPs: commissioner