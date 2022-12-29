Commissioner Karachi imposes ban on pressure horns, fancy number plates

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Thursday imposed a ban on the use and sale of pressure horns, tinted glasses and fancy number plates in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

As per details, commissioner Karachi issued a notification in this regard. The notification states that the ban will last for 2 months from December 30, 2022, to March 1, 2023.

A crackdown would be launched against the use of tinted glass vehicles and pressure horns while vehicles with fake and fancy number plates should be detained along with heavy fines.

The Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner were directed to implement the ban.

Moreover, commissioner Karachi directed all the DCs of the metropolis to register FIRs against the violators.

Earlier, on directives of Additional IGP Karachi Imran Yaqoob, the traffic police have launched a special campaign against fancy number plates, tinted glasses and pressure horns.

