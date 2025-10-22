Commissioner Karachi deploys AC at Sabzi Mandi to monitor tomatoes auction to oversee prices

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, has taken notice of the skyrocketing prices of tomatoes, ARY News reported.

The Commissioner Karachi has directed respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to strictly monitor the auction of vegetables and fruits at the Sabzi Mandi (vegetable market).

DC East, Ibrar Jafar, presented a report regarding the current prices of tomatoes, while the Commissioner has deployed Assistant Commissioner Gulzar-e-Hijri, Irfan Nizamani, for overseeing the prices of vegetables at the Sabzi Mandi.

After deployment, the AC Gulzar-e-Hijri visited the Sabzi Mandi, where he oversaw the auction of tomatoes along with the market committee and the Bureau of Supply.

As per a report of the auction, the grade one tomato auction rate fell to Rs 207 per Kg from Rs 282 per Kg.

On the other hand, grade two tomatoes were fixed at Rs 141 per Kg after declining from an auction rate of Rs 254 per Kg.

The report also states that the local produce is steadily on the rise, and tomato prices will become normal in the next two days.

Besides this, the Commissioner Karachi instructed that the government-fixed prices of tomatoes and other items must be implemented strictly.

The price of tomatoes surged exorbitantly in Pakistan, crossing the Rs.. 500 per kilogram, while the rate of onions, potatoes, green chilies, lady fingers, taro roots, ginger and garlic also sky rocketed.

Reports suggested that inflation continues to grip nearly all daily-use commodities in Pakistan, leaving consumers struggling to manage household expenses.

A sharp increase in vegetable prices is also being witnessed, with the per kg rate of tomatoes now exceeding that of chicken. Chicken meat is being sold between Rs.450 and Rs.500 per kilogram.

In districts such as Badin, Jamshoro, Mirpur Khas, and Turbat, tomatoes are being sold for around Rs.450 per kilogram, while in Karachi, prices have surged to between Rs.450 and Rs.550 per kilogram.

Vegetable traders say that the shortage stems from limited supplies from Punjab and a delay in Sindh’s crop reaching the markets.

“Around 90 percent of Karachi’s current demand is being met through Iranian imported tomatoes, while the suspension of imports from Afghanistan has further fuelled the price hike”, traders added.