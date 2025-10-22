Commissioner Karachi deploys AC at Sabzi Mandi to monitor tomatoes auction to oversee prices

  • By Rafay HussainRafay Hussain
    • -
  • Oct 22, 2025
    • -
  • 360 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Commissioner Karachi deploys AC at Sabzi Mandi to monitor tomatoes auction to oversee prices
Share Post Using...