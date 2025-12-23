Commissioner Karachi reviews work on Kareemabad Underpass

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi has been briefed that the Kareemabad underpass project will be completed within one month once K-Electric lines are relocated, ARY News reported.

On Tuesday night, Commissioner Naqvi visited the project site to review ongoing construction.

During the visit, he received a detailed briefing informing him that 85 percent of the work has already been completed.

However, the briefing highlighted an urgent need to relocate K-Electric lines from the site; once these lines are fully transferred, the remaining work will be finalized within 30 days.

To address this, the Commissioner has summoned a meeting with K-Electric management tomorrow Wednesday to review and resolve the hurdles delaying the utility shift.

The Commissioner also directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Central to guide relevant officers in accelerating the pace of work.

“Ensure that all obstacles are removed to complete the project as early as possible,” the Commissioner instructed.

He noted that project delays are not only hampering traffic flow but are also significantly affecting local business activities.

Earlier, in the last month of November, Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah visited the Karimabad Underpass to review the progress of the construction work on the project.

The Sindh CM directed the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) to speed up work on the underpass, instructing the concerned officers to complete the project within the stipulated time.

He stated that any further delay in the project will not be tolerated.

In his briefing to the CM, Local Bodies Minister Nasir Hussain Shah informed him that the project’s cost is a whopping Rs $3.810$ billion.

Murad Ali Shah said that the flow of traffic will be substantially improved with the completion of the project.

He added that providing all basic facilities to the citizens is the government’s priority.

The Sindh government has faced criticism over the project’s delay, which has brought business activity in the area to a standstill.

Karachi Mayor, Murtaza Wahab, had earlier this year given a deadline to complete the project in September.

However, the deadline could not be met, and the project is still under construction.