Commissioner Rawalpindi’s name should be placed on ECL: Marriyum

LAHORE: Following the statement related to ‘rigging in general election 2024’, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb demanded that the name of Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha should be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

“Liaqat Ali Chatha should not be allowed to leave the country after his statement related to the ‘rigging in general election’ without any proof,” said PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb in a presser.

She questioned, “why he [Commissioner Rawalpindi] realized to confess about ‘rigging’ after eight days as he has no constitutional responsibility for the election.”

Aurangzeb stated that Commissioner Rawalpindi should have approached the election commission first before accusing the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief Election Commissioner of rigging in the general election 2024.

“He should have approached ECP first, his allegations are baseless as he did not provide any evidence during her press conference,” Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

The PML-N’s spokesperson further added that the commissioner should have taken action against the accused involved in rigging.

READ: Rawalpindi commissioner resigns over alleged election rigging

“Do you want to de-rail the democracy through foreign meddling?” She questioned.

She called for an inquiry into Commissioner Rawalpindi’s actions, urging an investigation into his recent contacts over the past eight days.

She further emphasized the need for a thorough forensic audit of his accounts and proposed turning his allegations into a test case and the findings should be made public.

Maryam Aurangzeb asserted that penalties should be imposed for creating an inflammatory atmosphere through allegations.

She called for stringent action against Commissioner Rawalpindi and questioned whether he wanted to bring back the group that was empowered by “orchestrating the Result Transmission System (RTS) drama in 2018?”.

The PML-N’s spokesperson emphasized that the Commissioner’s accusations against the Chief Justice are not trivial, Liaqat Ali Chatha should provide evidence to support his allegations.