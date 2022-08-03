Commissioner slaps ban on Karachi beaches under section 144

KARACHI: The commissioner Karachi has imposed ban on swimming and boating in the sea under section 144 after recent drowning incidents at the city’s beaches, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Commissioner in an official notification imposed section 144 on beaches of Karachi as well as the Hub Canal.

“The ban has been imposed owing to tidal waves in the sea and rough weather due to rainfall,” the city commissioner notified.

“The administration has also banned washing, diving, swimming and boating in the sea,” according to the order. “The city police has been directed to act as per the law against those violating the order,” commissioner said.

The order in Karachi jurisdiction will remain in force till August 17.

Recently the police advised citizens to refrain from visiting Hawkesbay beach after at least six youngsters drowned in multiple incidents despite a ban on swimming under section 144.

They said that only those who are employed in the area are allowed to cross the police barricade.

It is pertinent to mention here that rescue workers have recovered the bodies of two boys who drowned at Hawkes Bay beach on last Saturday, while four more reportedly drowned at Turtle Beach.

According to the details, rescue workers recovered the dead bodies of two young boys who drowned near the Sandspit area. The boys were identified as 15-year-old Mamoon and 16-year-old Mohsin. Both the boys were residents of North Karachi.

