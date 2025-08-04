Committee formed to probe Khawaja Shamsul Islam’s murder

KARACHI: A committee, headed by DIG South Asad Raza, has been constituted on Monday, for the investigation of the murder of senior lawyer Advocate Khawaja Shamsul Islam.

Khawaja Shamsul Islam was shot dead in a firing incident at Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase-VI mosque in Karachi last Friday. His son was also injured in the attack.

The committee comprises of the representatives from Sindh High Court Bar, Sindh Police and the prosecution.

The high-level committee comprises of President SHC Bar Sarfaraz Metlo, Rahib Ali Lakho, Mirza Sarfaraz Ahmed, Waseem Saif Khoso, DPP South Asadullah Metlo, SSP South Mahzore Ali and SSP Investigation Ali Hassan.

The committee will thoroughly inquire into the murder of Khawaja Shamsul Islam.

In a major development, main suspect of the murder, Imran Afridi, confessed to the crime in a video statement on Saturday.

A CCTV footage emerged in the high-profile murder case of the senior lawyer, the incident took place on the mosque’s staircase, where worshippers can be seen descending after prayers. Advocate Shamsul Islam was seen walking down the steps alongside his son.

The assailant was disguised as a worshipper and seated among the prayer rows on the lower level. As Shamsul Islam reached the final step, Afridi suddenly stood up and began moving quickly toward him.

CCTV footage shows Afridi reaching into the left pocket of his waistcoat, where he had concealed a pistol. He then transferred the weapon from his left to his right hand. As he got close to his target, Afridi opened fire at close range.